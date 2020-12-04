PlusFinancial Times
Buy Ashok Leyland: target of Rs 131: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Ashok Leyland recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 131 in its research report dated December 03, 2020.
Dec 4, 2020 / 01:51 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research repor on Ashok Leyland


Faster-than-expected economic recovery, especially in infrastructure, road construction and mining to spur demand for new trucks as well as replacement, making us positive on ALL. We raise our volume estimates for FY22E/FY23E by 13.9%/12.1%, respectively. Company focusing on boosting CV exports, increasing revenue from replacement and defence segments to reduce dependence on cyclical domestic CV business. Led by raising of volume estimates and margin expansion, we expect ALL’s EBITDA estimates to improve by 190%/55% in FY22E/FY23E, respectively. Stock trades at attractive EV/EBITDA multiple of 7.9x FY23E, against long-term average of 11.7x.


Outlook


We reiterate our Buy Rating on Ashok Leyland Ltd (ALL) and raise price target to Rs. 131, providing further room for a 38% return on the stock.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Ashok Leyland #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Dec 4, 2020 01:51 pm

