Last Updated : Dec 01, 2020 04:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Ashok Leyland; target of Rs 124: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial is bullish on Ashok Leyland has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 124 in its research report dated December 01, 2020.

Emkay Global Financial's report on Ashok Leyland


Our overtly constructive view on the CV cycle rests on three fundamental pillars: 1) a deep appreciation of replacement cycles – which always kick in as exogenous catalysts fade; 2) somewhat crude but practical assessment of the system’s capacity utilization; and 3) unusually strong gross margins for transporters despite a severe demand shock. At least, these all should aid 24% yoy growth in MHCV volumes in Q4FY21 and a further 85% in FY22. ALL offers the best play on the fast-evolving CV recovery. First, ALL’s market share in MHCVs will touch its cyclical high of 34% as 25T trucks reclaim their share of the segment. Second, plugging product gaps in 3T plus LCV market offers immense scope for market share gains. Last, management has clearly articulated its capital allocation which caps investments in the ancillary businesses at about Rs2.5bn/year or 18% of FY21-22E OCFs.


Outlook


We are raising our TP for ALL to Rs124 on the back of an increase in volume and margin assumptions.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Dec 1, 2020 04:20 pm

Ashok Leyland Emkay Global Financial

