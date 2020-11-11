PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 11, 2020 01:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Ashok Leyland; target of Rs 115: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial is bullish on Ashok Leyland has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 115 in its research report dated November 09, 2020.

Emkay Global Financial's report on Ashok Leyland


Q2FY21 revenue declined 28% to Rs28.4bn (est.: Rs29.7bn), slightly below estimates. EBITDA margin contracted 300bps yoy to 2.8%, but was better than our expectation of 1.5%, owing to cost-reduction efforts relating to manufacturing, marketing and other fixed costs. We believe that the recent recovery in MHCV industry volumes will transform into a cyclical rally - with 24% growth in Q4FY21E and 66% in FY22E, owing to replacement demand and higher industrial output. AL’s differentiated models that offer lower total cost of ownership and its strong presence in 25T+ categories should help recover its MHCV market share to 33% by FY22E. In addition, LCV share should increase to 15% in FY22E from 9% in FY20, led by new products.


Outlook


We expect volume/revenue/EBITDA CAGRs of 12%/17%/34% over FY20-23E. We retain Buy rating with a TP of Rs115 (Rs89 earlier), based on 12x FY23E EV/EBITDA (10x Sep’22E earlier) and Hinduja Leyland Finance investment value at Rs5/share.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 11, 2020 01:59 pm

tags #Ashok Leyland #Buy #Emkay Global Financial #Recommendations

