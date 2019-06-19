Buy Ashok Leyland; target of Rs 111: KR Choksey

KR Choksey is bullish on Ashok Leyland has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 111 in its research report dated May 27, 2019.
KR Choksey's research report on Ashok Leyland
Ashok Leyland Limited (ALL), Net Sales for Q4FY19 stood at INR 8,846 Cr which was up by 1% Y-o-Y and 40% Q-o-Q. The revenue was in line with our estimates of INR 8,602 Cr. EBIDTA of the company stood at INR 986 Cr declined by 12% y-o-y, it was in line with our estimates. EBIDTA margins stood at 11.14% which is down 168bps as against 12.82% in Q4FY18. Employee cost increased by 25% YoY and Raw material cost increased by 26% YoY. PAT came in at INR 653 Cr which was down by 12% Y-o-Y, PAT Margin stood at 7.38% for Q4FY19. The boards of directors have recommended a dividend of Rs. 3.10 per equity share of Rs. 1 for the year ended March 31, 2019, subject to shareholders approval.
Outlook
We assign a P/E multiple of 16x to the FY20 estimated EPS of INR 7.38 to arrive at a target price of INR 111, an upside of 22% over the CMP. We assign a “BUY” rating to the stock.
