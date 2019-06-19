Buy Ashok Leyland; target of Rs 111: KR Choksey

KR Choksey's research report on Ashok Leyland

Ashok Leyland Limited (ALL), Net Sales for Q4FY19 stood at INR 8,846 Cr which was up by 1% Y-o-Y and 40% Q-o-Q. The revenue was in line with our estimates of INR 8,602 Cr. EBIDTA of the company stood at INR 986 Cr declined by 12% y-o-y, it was in line with our estimates. EBIDTA margins stood at 11.14% which is down 168bps as against 12.82% in Q4FY18. Employee cost increased by 25% YoY and Raw material cost increased by 26% YoY. PAT came in at INR 653 Cr which was down by 12% Y-o-Y, PAT Margin stood at 7.38% for Q4FY19. The boards of directors have recommended a dividend of Rs. 3.10 per equity share of Rs. 1 for the year ended March 31, 2019, subject to shareholders approval.

Outlook

We assign a P/E multiple of 16x to the FY20 estimated EPS of INR 7.38 to arrive at a target price of INR 111, an upside of 22% over the CMP. We assign a “BUY” rating to the stock.

