Buy Ashok Leyland; target of Rs 100: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Ashok Leyland

Ashok Leyland (AL) reported largely in-line results for 2QFY21. While M&HCV has started showing some signs of initial recovery, LCV is back at pre-COVID levels. The normalization of working capital has enabled QoQ reduction in net debt by INR12b. M&HCV is expected to make a strong recovery in 2HFY21. Moreover, continued traction for LCV would enable strong recovery at the company level.

Outlook

We maintain our estimates for FY22/FY23 as the market is recovering in line with expectations. Maintain Buy, with TP of INR100 (~10x Dec’22 EV/EBITDA + INR9/sh HLFL).

