Last Updated : Nov 13, 2020 12:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Ashok Leyland; target of Rs 100: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Ashok Leyland recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 100 in its research report dated November 09, 2020.

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Ashok Leyland


Ashok Leyland (AL) reported largely in-line results for 2QFY21. While M&HCV has started showing some signs of initial recovery, LCV is back at pre-COVID levels. The normalization of working capital has enabled QoQ reduction in net debt by INR12b. M&HCV is expected to make a strong recovery in 2HFY21. Moreover, continued traction for LCV would enable strong recovery at the company level.


Outlook


We maintain our estimates for FY22/FY23 as the market is recovering in line with expectations. Maintain Buy, with TP of INR100 (~10x Dec’22 EV/EBITDA + INR9/sh HLFL).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 13, 2020 12:30 pm

tags #Ashok Leyland #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

