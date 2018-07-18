App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 18, 2018 01:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Asain Paints with a target of Rs 1,520: Shitij Gandhi

Any break above the Rs 1,390 levels will once again add further buying momentum in the stock as positive divergence on the secondary indicators also supporting the next up move.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shitij Gandhi

Asian Paints has given a breakout above the bullish flag pattern on the weekly charts in the recent past above Rs 1,300 levels and since then the consolidation has been witnessed in prices in the range of Rs 1,350-1,390.

The consolidation has formed a rectangle pattern on the daily charts which is generally traded as a continuation pattern.

Any break above the Rs 1,390 levels will once again add further buying momentum in the stock as positive divergence on the secondary indicators also supporting the next up move.

Traders can buy the stock on the breakout above Rs 1,390 for the upside target of Rs 1,520 levels with a stop loss below Rs 1,310.

Disclaimer: The author is a Senior Research Analyst, SMC Global Securities Ltd. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts onmoneycontrol.com are his own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jul 18, 2018 01:38 pm

tags #Stocks Views

