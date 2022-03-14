Buy Asahi India Glass : target of Rs 553: ICICI Securities

The research firm ICICI Securities believes earnings of apparel brands and retail companies under their coverage may surprise positively from Q3FY22E as the likely demand recovery may result in better than expected margin performance. Some of the costs savings achieved during pandemic may sustain and coupled with high operating leverage may lead to higher than pre-covid margins from Q3FY22E. Stocks like Trent, V-Mart and Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail are the preferred picks backed by their strong and consistent track record of execution.

ICICI Securities research report on Asahi India Glass

We believe, it would be tough for Asahi India Glass (AIG) to sustain its present elevated profitability levels amidst steep rise in energy costs. Past 5-year average energy cost/sales has been ~13.5%, which increased to ~17% in Q3FY22. We expect it to surge a further ~400bps by Q1FY23E, assuming present natural gas and crude oil prices. Also, logistics cost to sales is ~5-6%, and ~20% increase in fuel costs would add a further 100bps pressure on margins. We therefore cut our FY23E/FY24E EBITDA margin by ~400bps/~300bps, resulting in an EBITDA cut of ~15%/10% respectively, with revenue estimates largely unchanged. We do not foresee much risk to the realisation levels for domestic float glass industry at least till FY23E, given: 1) limited global supply, 2) rising need from solar panel space, and 3) container shortage issues persisting. Domestic supply addition from GoldPlus and AIG (9-10% of industry capacity addition) will be in FY24EFY25E, thus allowing AIG to operate at close to full capacity by FY24E. Company is currently operating at ~75%/~90% utilisations in the auto/architectural glass segments, with equal revenue mix. Even post the reduction in EBITDA margin estimates, we expect the margin to be at robust levels of 24-25% as against FY18- FY22E mean of ~19%.

Outlook

Maintain BUY with a revised DCF-based target price of Rs553 (earlier: Rs671), implying 22x FY24E earnings (doubling in FY22E-FY24E).

At 16:01 hrs Asahi India Glass was quoting at Rs 418.30, down Rs 2.55, or 0.61 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 425.50 and an intraday low of Rs 412.55.

It was trading with volumes of 54,213 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 47,129 shares, an increase of 15.03 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed up 2.55 percent or Rs 10.45 at Rs 420.85.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 612.70 and 52-week low Rs 283.80 on 03 February, 2022 and 30 March, 2021, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 31.73 percent below its 52-week high and 47.39 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 10,168.45 crore.

