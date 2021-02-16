MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Join the Tech Talk CXO Roundtable on Feb 19, 11:30am and learn how digitisation can boost your business’ growth. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Asahi India Glass; target of Rs 350: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market is bullish on Asahi India Glass has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 350 in its research report dated February 12, 2021.

Broker Research
February 16, 2021 / 05:22 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dolat Capital Market's research report on Asahi India Glass


Asahi India Glass (AIS) printed an impressive earning performance in 3Q. EBITDA grew 52% YoY to Rs.1.75bn with expanded margin at 23.3% (+413bps QoQ) led by lower fuel cost, cost control measures and sharp expansion in margin of Architecture glass. EBIT Margin for Automotive glass expanded by 371 bps YoY to 17.2 % and for Architecture glass by 1151 bps YoY to 22.9% led by benefit of restrictions on import. We expect the company to be a key beneficiary of revival in the volume of Automotive and Architectural glass(Building) segments. Moreover, strong traction in aftermarket business will also aid profitability. In the Automotive glass business, AIS would be the key beneficiary of uptick in volume of MSIL (current share of business from MSIL is above 90%). MSIL’s low network inventory (less than 1 week) and robust order backlog (~200k vehicle) will aid further volume growth. Architectural glass business has also shown strong recovery in revenue and margin, benefiting from reduced import in India from Asian countries. Also imposing anti-dumping duty for clear float glasses in Malaysia is positive for building products (benchmark prices increased by 10%), which supported both pricing and volume. As most of the capex has already been incurred (~Rs.12bn over FY18-20 towards 2.5mn windshield in automotive and increasing capacity of Taloja plant), AIS is likely to generate strong free cash flow of ~Rs.12bn over FY21-23E (~17% of current EV) which would help to repay debt. The company is targeting to reduce debt by Rs.2.5-3bn in FY21.



Outlook


We forecast 67% CAGR in earnings in FY21-23E, driven by a 20% increase in Revenue, 120bps margin expansion and benefits from the fall in interest and tax. We value the stock Rs.350 (based on 25x of FY23E EPS), and recommend BUY.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Asahi India Glass #Buy #Dolat Capital Market #Recommendations
first published: Feb 16, 2021 05:22 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Another lockdown in Mumbai likely if people continue to flout rules, says Mayor; South Africa asks Serum Institute to take back 1 million vaccines

Coronavirus Essential | Another lockdown in Mumbai likely if people continue to flout rules, says Mayor; South Africa asks Serum Institute to take back 1 million vaccines

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.