App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2020 03:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Asahi India Glass; target of Rs 221: ICICI Securities

ICICI Securities is bullish on Asahi India Glass recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 221 in its research report dated June 24, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Securities research report on Asahi India Glass


Asahi India Glass’ (Asahi) Q4FY20 results were below estimates as revenues declined ~16% YoY to Rs5.9bn while EBITDA margins shrunk 167bps to 15.7%. We expect steep drop in revenues (~45%) in H1FY21 due to impact of lockdown in Q1FY21 and gradual utilisation ramp-up in Q2FY21. However, the positive levers of: 1) sustainable cost reduction measures (labour, breakeven reduction), and 2) reduction in power and fuel costs, is likely aid margins rebound in H2FY21 and likely to be sustained in FY22. As per management the sales pickup post reopening has been strong yet we remain cautious on sustenance of this pent-up demand.



Outlook


We believe Asahi remains a strong proxy play of PV demand due to its dominant market share (>70%), with capex cycle behind us we expect strong FCF generation (FY20/FY21E/FY22E:Rs1.3bn/Rs3.3bn/4.4bn). Maintain BUY.





For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

Read More
First Published on Jun 25, 2020 03:08 pm

tags #Asahi India Glass #Buy #ICICI Securities #Recommendations

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Decades-old Soviet studies hint at coronavirus strategy

Decades-old Soviet studies hint at coronavirus strategy

Coronavirus pandemic | Maharashtra govt bans Patanjali’s COVID-19 medicine Coronil

Coronavirus pandemic | Maharashtra govt bans Patanjali’s COVID-19 medicine Coronil

COVID-19 cure: Won't allow 'fake' medicine sale, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh says on Patanjali's Coronil

COVID-19 cure: Won't allow 'fake' medicine sale, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh says on Patanjali's Coronil

most popular

Coronavirus pandemic | 10 million COVID-19 cases by next week likely: WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom

Coronavirus pandemic | 10 million COVID-19 cases by next week likely: WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom

India-China Border Tension | Government’s communication has been limited, confused and confusing

India-China Border Tension | Government’s communication has been limited, confused and confusing

Who is affected by Donald Trump's suspension of foreign work visas?

Who is affected by Donald Trump's suspension of foreign work visas?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.