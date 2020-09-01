Buy Arvind; target of Rs 43: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research repor on Arvind

Arvind Limited's Q1FY2021 performance was affected due to the lockdown in the domestic and international market, resulting in revenue declining by 68% during the quarter. The denim and garment segments recovered to 75-80% of pre-COVID level, while the woven business recovered to just 60%. The advance material segment is back to pre-Covid level. Cost-saving measures to help post better margins in FY2022 coupled with higher margins from advance material business. Cash accruals stood positive at Rs. 25 crore-30 crore over June-August.



Outlook

We maintain our Buy rating with an unchanged PT of Rs. 43 due to discounted valuation of 6.6x its FY2022E earnings and 3.9x its FY2022E EV/EBITDA (trading at a discount of ~30% since its listing last year).

