Last Updated : Sep 01, 2020 01:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Arvind; target of Rs 43: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Arvind has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 43 in its research report dated August 31, 2020.

Sharekhan's research repor on Arvind


Arvind Limited's Q1FY2021 performance was affected due to the lockdown in the domestic and international market, resulting in revenue declining by 68% during the quarter. The denim and garment segments recovered to 75-80% of pre-COVID level, while the woven business recovered to just 60%. The advance material segment is back to pre-Covid level. Cost-saving measures to help post better margins in FY2022 coupled with higher margins from advance material business. Cash accruals stood positive at Rs. 25 crore-30 crore over June-August.



Outlook


We maintain our Buy rating with an unchanged PT of Rs. 43 due to discounted valuation of 6.6x its FY2022E earnings and 3.9x its FY2022E EV/EBITDA (trading at a discount of ~30% since its listing last year).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Sep 1, 2020 01:30 pm

tags #Arvind #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan

