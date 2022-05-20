Buy Arvind: target of Rs 145: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Arvind
Arvind Limited (Arvind) registered yet another quarter of strong performance in Q4FY2022, with revenue growing by 33% to Rs. 2,203.5 crore and PAT increasing by 47% to Rs. 94 crore. Management has guided for 8-10% revenue growth in FY2023 with H1 performance expected to be subdued due to global uncertainties and higher inflation. Garment and AMD businesses to grow by 18-20%. Margins to remain under pressure due to higher cotton prices. Management is upbeat about medium-term outlook with large opportunities in the export market. Management is focusing on expanding capacities through de-bottlenecking mechanism. Debt reduced by Rs. 258 crore in FY2022 and is expected to further reduce going ahead.
Outlook
The stock trades at 8.8x/6.4x its FY2023E/FY2024E EPS. We maintain Buy with a revised PT of Rs. 145.
