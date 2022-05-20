 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Buy Arvind: target of Rs 145: Sharekhan

May 20, 2022 / 09:44 PM IST

Sharekhan is bullish on Arvind has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 145 in its research report dated May 18, 2022.

Arvind Limited (Arvind) registered yet another quarter of strong performance in Q4FY2022, with revenue growing by 33% to Rs. 2,203.5 crore and PAT increasing by 47% to Rs. 94 crore. Management has guided for 8-10% revenue growth in FY2023 with H1 performance expected to be subdued due to global uncertainties and higher inflation. Garment and AMD businesses to grow by 18-20%. Margins to remain under pressure due to higher cotton prices. Management is upbeat about medium-term outlook with large opportunities in the export market. Management is focusing on expanding capacities through de-bottlenecking mechanism. Debt reduced by Rs. 258 crore in FY2022 and is expected to further reduce going ahead.

The stock trades at 8.8x/6.4x its FY2023E/FY2024E EPS. We maintain Buy with a revised PT of Rs. 145.

first published: May 20, 2022 09:44 pm
