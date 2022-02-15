English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Arihant Superstructures; target of Rs 259: Arihant Capital

    Arihant Capital is bullish on Arihant Superstructures has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 259 in its research report dated February 01, 2022.

    Broker Research
    February 15, 2022 / 07:38 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Arihant Capital's research report on Arihant Superstructures


    Arihant Superstructures Ltd (ASL) is a real estate company focusing on the affordable housing with significant presence in the MMR region and Jodhpur, Rajasthan. The Arihant group has delivered 9,500+ homes measuring 8 Mn sq.ft. across 59 projects over the past 2 decades. As on Q3FY22, the affordable & mid income segment constitutes about ~96% of the Company’s portfolio (affordable ~61% and mid income ~35%). The remaining ~4% comes from the high Income group. The companys projects are spread across the MMR Region (Maharastra) and Jodhpur (Rajashtan). MMR Region regions accounts for ~78% - Taloja/ Khargar (~28%), Panvel (~26%), Vashi (~4%) and outer MMR ~20%. The remaining ~22% comes from JodhpurRajasthan regions as on Q3FY22.


    Outlook


    We initiate coverage with a BUY rating at a Target Price of INR 259 per share; an upside of 46.3%.


    More Info on Trent

    Close

    Related stories


    At 17:30 Arihant Superstructures was quoting at Rs 176.20, down Rs 7.45, or 4.06 percent.

    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 182.00 and an intraday low of Rs 168.90.

    It was trading with volumes of 95,956 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 78,321 shares, an increase of 22.52 percent.

    In the previous trading session, the share closed down 1.13 percent or Rs 2.10 at Rs 183.65.

    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 206.00 and 52-week low Rs 33.05 on 09 December, 2021 and 25 March, 2021, respectively.

    Currently, it is trading 13.2 percent below its 52-week high and 441 percent above its 52-week low.

    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 725.24 crore.

    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Arihant Capital #Arihant Superstructures #Buy #Recommendations
    first published: Feb 15, 2022 07:33 am

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.