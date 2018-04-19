Buy Archies; target of Rs 60: Equity99

Equity99's research report on Archies

Archies Limited (Archies), incepted in 1979, by Promoter cum Chairman & MD Mr. Anil Moolchandani in Delhi. They initially sold song books, posters and leather patches until their main product, greeting cards, was introduced in 1980. Archies today has become one of the largest manufacturers and sellers in greeting cards and other social expression products such as gifts and posters in India. Archies has a market share of about 50% of India's greeting cards market.

Outlook

Positive quarterly financial trend and Mildly Bullish technicals, makes it looks Mildly Positive for this Micro Cap stock.. We recommend a BUY rating to our investors with target of Rs. 60 in horizon of 12 months.

