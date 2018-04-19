App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Apr 19, 2018 05:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Archies; target of Rs 60: Equity99

Equity99's is bullish on Archies has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 60 in its research report dated April 17, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Equity99's research report on Archies


Archies Limited (Archies), incepted in 1979, by Promoter cum Chairman & MD Mr. Anil Moolchandani in Delhi. They initially sold song books, posters and leather patches until their main product, greeting cards, was introduced in 1980. Archies today has become one of the largest manufacturers and sellers in greeting cards and other social expression products such as gifts and posters in India. Archies has a market share of about 50% of India's greeting cards market.

Outlook

Positive quarterly financial trend and Mildly Bullish technicals, makes it looks Mildly Positive for this Micro Cap stock.. We recommend a BUY rating to our investors with target of Rs. 60 in horizon of 12 months.

For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Archies #Buy #Equity99 #Recommendations

most popular

Do you own these top 20 stocks which fell up to 60% in Q1 CY18?

Do you own these top 20 stocks which fell up to 60% in Q1 CY18?

Normal monsoon: Brokerages betting on these top 10 stocks

Normal monsoon: Brokerages betting on these top 10 stocks

Podcast | Nifty likely to head towards 10,700; 3 stocks which can give up to 11% return

Podcast | Nifty likely to head towards 10,700; 3 stocks which can give up to 11% return

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.