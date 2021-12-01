MARKET NEWS

English
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Apollo Tyrese; target of Rs 271: Hem Securities

Hem Securities is bullish on Apollo Tyres has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 271 in its research report dated November 12, 2021.

Broker Research
December 01, 2021 / 02:48 PM IST
 
 
Hem Securities report on Apollo Tyres


Apollo Ltd Q2FY22 consolidated revenues came in at ₹5,077.3 Cr, up 18.2% YoY and up 10.7% QoQ. ▪ EBITDA for Q2FY22 stood at ₹638 Cr, down 9.7% YoY and up 12.6% QoQ. ▪ EBITDA margins for Q2FY22 came at 12.36% as compared to 20.27% in Q1FY22 and 16.46% in Q2FY21. ▪ PAT for Q1FY22 stood at ₹173.7 Cr, up 36% QoQ.



Outlook


We initiate a “BUY” rating on the stock and value the stock at 16x FY23E earnings to arrive at the target of ₹271.

Close

For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
Tags: #Apollo Tyres #Buy #Hem Securities #Recommendations
first published: Dec 1, 2021 02:48 pm

