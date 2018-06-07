App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 07, 2018 02:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Apollo Tyres, target Rs 340: Siddharth Sedani

We expect earnings to come at Rs. 1390 Cr, leading to an EPS of Rs 24.3 in FY20 and maintain a buy.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image.
Representative Image.
 
 
Siddharth Sedani

The continuing strong demand due to the anti-dumping duty and sales of higher-ton CVs is benefiting Apollo Tyres, in our view. Hence, we expect double-digit replacement growth in FY19, too.

Strong growth in truck radial tyres. The company plans to increase its Radial capacity in Chennai from 10,000 tyres a day to 12,000 by September 2018. The Hungary plant’s capacity is expected to be

increased by FY19 to 16,000 tyres a day and would be the volume growth catalyst in FY19 and FY20. Operating margin of its European business to improve from 2.6% in FY18 to 4% in FY19.

Vice President - Equity Advisory|Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers

The company has started foundation work for a new passenger-car-tyre plant in Andhra Pradesh and expects volumes to scale up in FY20. We expect revenue to clock a 19% CAGR over FY18-20 to Rs. 21,100 Cr and expect the margin to expand from the present 11.1% in FY18 to 12.5% in FY20. Accordingly, we expect earnings to come at Rs. 1390 Cr, leading to an EPS of Rs 24.3 in FY20. We maintain a buy.

Disclaimer: The author is Vice President - Equity Advisory, Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on Moneycontrol are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jun 7, 2018 02:16 pm

