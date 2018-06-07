Buy Apollo Tyres, target Rs 300: Achin Goel

Achin Goel

On the daily chart, Apollo Tyres is trading within a falling channel and in its recent move, the price has reached the lower band of the said channel. The proximity to the lower band is expected to provide short-term pullback in the stock.

In addition, the stock has given a breakout of its range-bound pattern which may propel the stock upward. Traders can accumulate the stock in the range of Rs 270-272 for the target of Rs 300 with a stop loss below Rs 258.

: The author is Head of Wealth Management and Financial Planning, Bonanza Portfolio Ltd. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.