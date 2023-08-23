Buy Apollo Tyres; target of Rs 500: Motilal Oswal

Buy

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Motilal Oswal's research report on Apollo Tyres

1QFY24 performance was a mixed bag as a softening in RM prices (down 2% QoQ) offset the impact of lower revenue. While EBITDA margin fully reflects the benefits of low RM costs, we expect margin to remain rangebound over the next few quarters, led by stable RM costs and a recovery in EU operations from 3Q onward. APTY continues to focus on profitability and capital efficiency.

Outlook

We raise our FY24E EPS by 8% to factor in lower RM/interest costs, while we cut FY25E EPS by 2.5% for slower recovery in EU. Maintain BUY with a TP of INR500.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Apollo Tyres - 23 -08 - 2023 - moti