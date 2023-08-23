English
    Buy Apollo Tyres; target of Rs 500: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Apollo Tyres recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 500 in its research report dated August 12, 2023.

    August 23, 2023 / 02:16 PM IST
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Apollo Tyres

    1QFY24 performance was a mixed bag as a softening in RM prices (down 2% QoQ) offset the impact of lower revenue. While EBITDA margin fully reflects the benefits of low RM costs, we expect margin to remain rangebound over the next few quarters, led by stable RM costs and a recovery in EU operations from 3Q onward. APTY continues to focus on profitability and capital efficiency.

    Outlook

    We raise our FY24E EPS by 8% to factor in lower RM/interest costs, while we cut FY25E EPS by 2.5% for slower recovery in EU. Maintain BUY with a TP of INR500.

    first published: Aug 23, 2023 02:15 pm

