    Buy Apollo Tyres; target of Rs 430: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Apollo Tyres recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 430 in its research report dated May 10, 2023.

    May 13, 2023 / 09:02 AM IST
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Apollo Tyres

    APTY reported an in-line operating performance in 4QFY23. Lower interest and tax boosted adj. PAT by 2.6x YoY to INR4.1b (est. INR3.38b). Consolidated EBITDA margin expanded by 180bp QoQ to 16% (est. 15.4%), aided by healthy growth in domestic OE volumes, an ~8% QoQ decline in RM prices and lower energy prices in EU. APTY continues to focus on profitability and capital efficiency.


    Outlook

    We raise our FY24/FY25 EPS estimates by 5.5%/7.3% to factor in lower RM/interest costs and tax rates. Maintain Buy with a TP of INR430.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

