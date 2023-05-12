English
    Buy Apollo Tyres; target of Rs 429: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Apollo Tyres has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 429 in its research report dated May 10, 2023.

    May 12, 2023 / 05:23 PM IST
    Sharekhan's research report on Apollo Tyres

    Both APMEA and European businesses have been registering EBIT margin for three consecutive quarters, despite challenging business scenarios. ATL continues to focus on profitable volume growth via offering quality products at premium products to sustain its operating performance. The stock trades at a P/E multiple of 12.9x and EV/EBITDA multiple of 6.5x its FY2025E estimates.


    We maintain our Buy rating on Apollo Tyres Limited (ATL) with a revised PT of Rs. 429, in expectation of a 140 bps EBITDA margin expansion in the next two years, its dominant position in the domestic TBR segment, and focus on profitability over plain vanilla volume growth.

    first published: May 12, 2023 05:18 pm