Buy Apollo Tyres; target of Rs 395: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Apollo Tyres
APTY’s 3QFY23 performance was operationally inline, despite weak volume growth in India and Europe. Margin recovery is expected to continue despite near-term demand weakness. APTY continues to be focused on profitability, capex, and capital efficiency.
Outlook
We raise our FY23/FY24 estimates by 5%/3%, respectively, to factor in for the lower RM cost. We reiterate our Buy rating with a TP of INR395.
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.