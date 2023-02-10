Buy Apollo Tyres; target of Rs 395: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Apollo Tyres

APTY’s 3QFY23 performance was operationally inline, despite weak volume growth in India and Europe. Margin recovery is expected to continue despite near-term demand weakness. APTY continues to be focused on profitability, capex, and capital efficiency.

Outlook

We raise our FY23/FY24 estimates by 5%/3%, respectively, to factor in for the lower RM cost. We reiterate our Buy rating with a TP of INR395.

