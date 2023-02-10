 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Apollo Tyres; target of Rs 395: Motilal Oswal

Broker Research
Feb 10, 2023 / 02:50 PM IST

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Apollo Tyres recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 395 in its research report dated February 06, 2023.

Motilal Oswal's research report on Apollo Tyres

APTY’s 3QFY23 performance was operationally inline, despite weak volume growth in India and Europe. Margin recovery is expected to continue despite near-term demand weakness. APTY continues to be focused on profitability, capex, and capital efficiency.

Outlook

We raise our FY23/FY24 estimates by 5%/3%, respectively, to factor in for the lower RM cost. We reiterate our Buy rating with a TP of INR395.