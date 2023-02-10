Buy Apollo Tyres; target of Rs 395: Motilal Oswal
Motilal Oswal is bullish on Apollo Tyres recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 395 in its research report dated February 06, 2023.
February 10, 2023 / 02:50 PM IST
Motilal Oswal's research report on Apollo Tyres
APTY’s 3QFY23 performance was operationally inline, despite weak volume growth in India and Europe. Margin recovery is expected to continue despite near-term demand weakness. APTY continues to be focused on profitability, capex, and capital efficiency.
Outlook
We raise our FY23/FY24 estimates by 5%/3%, respectively, to factor in for the lower RM cost. We reiterate our Buy rating with a TP of INR395.
