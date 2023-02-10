Buy Apollo Tyres; target of Rs 390: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Apollo Tyres
Apollo Tyres (ATL) is a leading tyre manufacturer, with operations in India & Europe with installed capacity of ~7.9 lakh MT per annum. In India, it has substantial presence in TBR (31% market share) & PCR space (21% market share). Derives ~67% revenues from APMEA (largely India), ~32% from Europe • FY22 segment mix: Truck/bus ~43%, PV ~35%, OHT ~10%, others ~12%.
Outlook
Introducing FY25E and rolling over our valuations, we now value ATL at a revised target price of Rs 390 i.e. 6x FY25E EV/EBITDA.
