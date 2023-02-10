English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Apollo Tyres; target of Rs 390: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Apollo Tyres recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 390 in its research report dated February 07, 2023.

    Broker Research
    February 10, 2023 / 09:40 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    ICICI Direct's research report on Apollo Tyres

    Apollo Tyres (ATL) is a leading tyre manufacturer, with operations in India & Europe with installed capacity of ~7.9 lakh MT per annum. In India, it has substantial presence in TBR (31% market share) & PCR space (21% market share). Derives ~67% revenues from APMEA (largely India), ~32% from Europe • FY22 segment mix: Truck/bus ~43%, PV ~35%, OHT ~10%, others ~12%.


    Outlook

    Introducing FY25E and rolling over our valuations, we now value ATL at a revised target price of Rs 390 i.e. 6x FY25E EV/EBITDA.