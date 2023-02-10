Buy Apollo Tyres; target of Rs 375: Emkay Global Financial

live bse live

Emkay Global Financial's research report on Apollo Tyres

Q3FY23 revenue increased by 13% YoY to Rs64.2bn, coming in 6% above our estimates on the back of better Europe revenues. EBITDA increased by 23% to Rs9.1bn, standing 13% above our estimates, mainly driven by higher-than-expected Europe margins. Management expects Q4 RM-cost to reduce by ~5% QoQ, owing to commodity deflation. We increase FY23-24E EPS by 4-7%, to account for the higher margin assumptions and broadly retain FY25E EPS. Following the revision, we expect FY23E revenue growth to be robust at 15%; this uptrend is likely to endure, with FY23-25E revenue CAGR at 8%, led by robust growth in the OEM segment, gradual pickup in replacement demand and market-share gains in Europe. Driven by better scale and improved net pricing, we expect EBITDA margin to expand, from 12.3% in FY22 to 13.2% in FY23E and to 15.4% in FY25E.



Outlook

We maintain our BUY rating, with revised TP of Rs375/share (Rs360 earlier), applying 13x FY25E EPS (Dec-24E earlier).

