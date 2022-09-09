Buy Apollo Tyres; target of Rs 335: ICICI Direct

live bse live

Apollo Tyres (ATL) is a leading tyre manufacturer, with operations in India & Europe with an installed capacity of ~7.9 lakh MTPA. In India, ATL has a substantial presence in TBR (31% market share) & PCR space (21% market share). Derives ~67% revenues from APMEA (largely India), ~32% from Europe • FY22 segment mix: Truck/bus ~43%, PV ~35%, OHT ~10%, others ~12%.

Outlook

We retain our BUY rating on ATL amid strong focus on capital efficiency, controlled capex spends and healthy margin recovery for the base business. Upgrading our margin estimates, we now value ATL at a target price of Rs 335 i.e., 6x FY24E EV/EBITDA (previous target price: Rs 290).

At 11:40 hrs Apollo Tyres was quoting at Rs 274.65, down Rs 3.05, or 1.10 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 279.75 and an intraday low of Rs 274.45.

It was trading with volumes of 72,362 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 188,759 shares, a decrease of -61.66 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed up 1.11 percent or Rs 3.05 at Rs 277.70.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 279.70 and 52-week low Rs 165.40 on 08 September, 2022 and 07 March, 2022, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 1.81 percent below its 52-week high and 66.05 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 17,443.05 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

