Buy Apollo Tyres; target of Rs 303: Sharekhan

The research firm ICICI Securities believes earnings of apparel brands and retail companies under their coverage may surprise positively from Q3FY22E as the likely demand recovery may result in better than expected margin performance. Some of the costs savings achieved during pandemic may sustain and coupled with high operating leverage may lead to higher than pre-covid margins from Q3FY22E. Stocks like Trent, V-Mart and Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail are the preferred picks backed by their strong and consistent track record of execution.

ATL is expected to benefit from its strategy of deleveraging its balance sheet, improving operating leverage and focusing on firm capital allocation and cash management going forward. Management maintains its long-term goals. We expect ATL’s earnings to clock a 57.6% CAGR during FY2022-FY2024E, driven by a 13.1% revenue CAGR and a 130 bps EBITDA margin expansion to 14.2% in FY2024E. Stock trades attractively at P/E multiple of 9.9x and EV/EBITDA multiple of 4.9x its FY2024E estimates.

We maintain a Buy rating on Apollo Tyres Limited (ATL) with an unchanged PT of Rs303, led by the company’s dominant position in key markets, expected market share gains across segments, and attractive valuations.

