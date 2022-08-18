English
    Buy Apollo Tyres; target of Rs 303: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Apollo Tyres has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 303 in its research report dated August 16, 2022.

    August 18, 2022 / 06:17 PM IST
    Sharekhan's research report on Apollo Tyres


    ATL is expected to benefit from its strategy of deleveraging its balance sheet, improving operating leverage and focusing on firm capital allocation and cash management going forward. Management maintains its long-term goals. We expect ATL’s earnings to clock a 57.6% CAGR during FY2022-FY2024E, driven by a 13.1% revenue CAGR and a 130 bps EBITDA margin expansion to 14.2% in FY2024E. Stock trades attractively at P/E multiple of 9.9x and EV/EBITDA multiple of 4.9x its FY2024E estimates.



    Outlook


    We maintain a Buy rating on Apollo Tyres Limited (ATL) with an unchanged PT of Rs303, led by the company’s dominant position in key markets, expected market share gains across segments, and attractive valuations.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

