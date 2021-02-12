Buy Apollo Tyres; target of Rs 300: Dolat Capital Market

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Dolat Capital Market's research report on Apollo Tyres

Driven by strong growth in replacement markets across segments (+17% YoY for TBR and +24% YoY for PCR), rich product mix and efficient cost control and working capital management, Apollo tyres (APTY) reported impressive numbers in 3QFY21. EBITDA grew 85% YoY to Rs 9.9bn with expanded margin at 19.2% (+707bps YoY). APTY has gained significant market share across segments (500bps for Agri, 400bps for PCR and 300bps for T&B) due to its aggressive distribution strategy, new TBR products and ramp up in capacity at Chennai and AP. The current demand scenario remains positive, and the momentum is likely to continue in Q4 as well. Import restrictions imposed created a huge opportunity for domestic players. While RM cost inflation is expected to remain a headwind, given the current demand trends, industry is likely to take further price increase in Q4. The tyre industry has already taken 2-3% price hike in Dec-20. Capex intensity is coming off at a time when demand is reviving; hence, expect FCF generation will accelerate. APTY generated FCF of Rs 12bn in 9MFY21 which led to reduction net debt to Rs 38bn in Q3FY21 vs Rs 60bn at FY20 end with Net Debt/EBITDA at 1.6x (vs 3.6x at FY20 end). APTY is working on strengthening its retail distribution formats in the untapped rural market and has added 450+ new dealerships and quadrupled its rural touchpoints to 5,330 outlets in 9MFY21. For European operation, reduction in manufacturing cost through shift of production to the Hungary from Netherland, focused approach on expanding its footprint in the UHP/UUHP segment and downsizing will help in 100-150bps margin expansion.

Outlook

Being the market leader (31% market share in T&B segment and 22% in PCR), Apollo will be a key beneficiary of the revival of the CV cycle, strong traction in PVs and restrictions placed on imports (high margin premium tyres). Moreover, APTY is at the end of its capex cycle and de-leveraging its BS and improving return ratios. We recommend a Buy rating and value the stock Rs 300 (based on 17x FY23E).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.