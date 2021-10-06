Buy Apollo Tyres: target of Rs 290: Sharekhan

live bse live

Sharekhan's research report on Apollo Tyres

ATL is set to benefit from its strategy by deleveraging its balance sheet, capital utilisation of more than 90%, and focus on firm capital allocation and cash management in the medium term. We expect ATL’s earnings to report robust 44% CAGR during FY2021-FY2023E, driven by a 12.9% revenue CAGR and a 160 bps EBITDA margin expansion to 17% in FY2023E. The stock trades attractively at P/E multiple of 9.5x and EV/EBITDA multiple of 4.7x its FY2023E estimates.



Outlook

We maintain our Buy rating on Apollo Tyres Limited (ATL) with an unchanged PT of Rs. 290, led by the company’s dominant positions in key markets, expected market share gains across segments, and attractive valuations.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

