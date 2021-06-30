MARKET NEWS

Buy Apollo Tyres: target of Rs 290: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Apollo Tyres has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 290 in its research report dated June 28, 2021.

June 30, 2021 / 01:14 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Apollo Tyres


Management has laid down its long-term targets to achieve revenue of US$5billion by FY2026, EBITDA margin profile to reach at least 15%, ROCE of 12-15%, and net debt to EBITDA of less than 2x. We expect ATL’s earnings to report robust 44% CAGR during FY2021-FY2023E, driven by a 12.9% revenue CAGR and a 160 bps EBITDA margin expansion to 17% in FY2023E. The stock trades attractively at P/E multiple of 9.6x and EV/EBITDA multiple of 4.7x its FY2023E estimates.



Outlook


We maintain our Buy rating on Apollo Tyres Limited (ATL) with an unchanged PT of Rs. 290, led by the company’s dominant positions in key markets, expected market share gains across segments, and attractive valuations.


For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Apollo Tyres #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Jun 30, 2021 01:14 pm

