MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join the webinar on ‘Rural markets & the role of commodity derivatives in managing price risk’ on July 2, 5pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Apollo Tyres; target of Rs 290: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial is bullish on Apollo Tyres has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 290 in its research report dated June 28, 2021.

Broker Research
June 30, 2021 / 03:24 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Emkay Global Financial's report on Apollo Tyres


In its analyst meet, APTY highlighted revenue target of USD5bn in FY26, implying 16% CAGR over FY21-26E vs. 8% CAGR over FY16-21. Revenue growth will be driven by underlying industry growth, premiumization, and market share gains in India and Europe. Management expects ROCE (pre-tax) to increase from 9% in FY21 to 12-15% by FY26E, led by better asset turnover. Future capacity expansions would be only through debottlenecking and brownfield capacities. Medium-term EBITDA margin guidance stands at over 15%, driven by premiumization and cost-reduction initiatives, such as reduction in material usage, digitization efforts and plant specialization initiatives.



Outlook



We are factoring in revenue/earnings CAGRs of 12%/14% over FY21-24E. We maintain Buy with a TP of Rs290 (unchanged), implying an EV/EBITDA of 7x and P/E of 16x on FY23E estimates.


For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
TAGS: #Apollo Tyres #Buy #Emkay Global Financial #Recommendations
first published: Jun 30, 2021 03:24 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know the COVID-19 claim hiccups you can avoid

Simply Save | Know the COVID-19 claim hiccups you can avoid

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.