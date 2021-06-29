MARKET NEWS

Buy Apollo Tyres; target of Rs 275: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Apollo Tyres recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 275 in its research report dated June 29, 2021.

June 29, 2021 / 03:15 PM IST
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on Apollo Tyres


In its virtual investor event, Apollo Tyres (ATL) outlined Vision 2026 targets for key performance parameters. It includes (1) revenues of US$5 billion, (2) EBITDA margins in excess of 15%, (3) pre-tax RoCE of 12-15% & (4) <2x net debt to EBITDA. It reiterated its intent of sweating of assets in the near term, de-leveraging b/s, augmenting capital efficiency and calibrated capex spend.



Outlook


We retain our BUY rating on the stock with a revised target price of Rs 275 valuing it at 6x FY23 EV/EBITDA (earlier TP: Rs 260).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Apollo Tyres #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
first published: Jun 29, 2021 03:15 pm

