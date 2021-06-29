Buy Apollo Tyres; target of Rs 275: ICICI Direct

live bse live

ICICI Direct's research report on Apollo Tyres

In its virtual investor event, Apollo Tyres (ATL) outlined Vision 2026 targets for key performance parameters. It includes (1) revenues of US$5 billion, (2) EBITDA margins in excess of 15%, (3) pre-tax RoCE of 12-15% & (4) <2x net debt to EBITDA. It reiterated its intent of sweating of assets in the near term, de-leveraging b/s, augmenting capital efficiency and calibrated capex spend.

Outlook

We retain our BUY rating on the stock with a revised target price of Rs 275 valuing it at 6x FY23 EV/EBITDA (earlier TP: Rs 260).

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

