Buy Apollo Tyres; target of Rs 265: Motilal Oswal

A large part of the targeted improvement needs to accrue from India, led by demand revival, margin recovery and full utilization of capacity. A large part of its greenfield AP capacity was being commissioned in FY22 and didn’t contribute to P&L in FY22. Europe operations will contribute via an increase in capacity utilization and mix improvement, as margins are at reasonable levels (except for transitory impact of RM prices). Unlike in the past, it now with three channels to sweat its assets (OEM, replacement, and exports).



The stock trades at 13.6x/8.7x FY23E/FY24E consolidated EPS. We value the stock at 12x Jun’24E EPS (v/s a five/10 year average P/E multiple of ~16x/12x). We maintain our Buy rating with a TP of INR265/share.

At 14:09 hrs Apollo Tyres was quoting at Rs 169.60, down Rs 6.35, or 3.61 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 180.30 and an intraday low of Rs 167.15.

It was trading with volumes of 160,910 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 205,283 shares, a decrease of -21.62 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed down 0.17 percent or Rs 0.30 at Rs 175.95.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 250.00 and 52-week low Rs 165.40 on 18 October, 2021 and 07 March, 2022, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 32.16 percent below its 52-week high and 2.54 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 10,771.31 crore. For all recommendations report, click here

