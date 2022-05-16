English
    Buy Apollo Tyres; target of Rs 250: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Apollo Tyres has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 250 in its research report dated May 14, 2022.

    May 16, 2022 / 04:48 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Apollo Tyres


    Apollo Tyres (ATL) is a leading tyre manufacturer, with operations in India & Europe with an installed capacity of ~7.9 lakh MTPA. In India, ATL has substantial presence in TBR (31% market share) & PCR space (21% market share). Derives ~67% revenues from APMEA (largely India), ~32% from Europe • FY22 segment mix: Truck/bus ~43%, PV ~35%, OHT ~10%, others ~12%.


    Outlook


    We retain our BUY rating on ATL amid management intent on sweating on assets, controlled capex spends and return ratios focus for the business. Rolling over our valuations, we now value ATL at a target price of Rs 250 i.e., 5.25x FY24E EV/EBITDA (previous target price: Rs 270).


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Tags: #Apollo Tyres #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
    first published: May 16, 2022 04:48 pm
