Buy Apollo Tyres: target of Rs 245: Sharekhan

The research firm ICICI Securities believes earnings of apparel brands and retail companies under their coverage may surprise positively from Q3FY22E as the likely demand recovery may result in better than expected margin performance. Some of the costs savings achieved during pandemic may sustain and coupled with high operating leverage may lead to higher than pre-covid margins from Q3FY22E. Stocks like Trent, V-Mart and Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail are the preferred picks backed by their strong and consistent track record of execution.

Sharekhan's research report on Apollo Tyres

ATL is set to benefit from its strategy by deleveraging its balance sheet, improving operating leverage, and focus on firm capital allocation and cash management going forward. We expect ATL’s earnings to grow by 31.3% CAGR during FY2021-FY2024E, driven by a 12.4% revenue CAGR and a 60 bps EBITDA margin expansion to 16% in FY2024E. The stock trades attractively at P/E multiple of 9.5x and EV/EBITDA multiple of 4.6x its FY2024E estimates.

Outlook

We maintain our Buy rating on Apollo Tyres Limited (ATL) with a revised PT of Rs. 245, led by the company’s dominant positions in key markets, expected market share gains across segments, and attractive valuations.

