Buy Apollo Tyres: target of Rs 245: Sharekhan

May 15, 2022 / 08:44 PM IST

Sharekhan is bullish on Apollo Tyres has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 245 in its research report dated May 13, 2022.

Q4FY22 results lagged expectations on operational performance front, marred by weaker-than-expected performance from Europe business. We expect ATL’s earnings to clock a 61.3% CAGR during FY2022-FY2024E, driven by a 8.9% revenue CAGR and a 340 bps EBITDA margin expansion to 15.7% in FY2024E. Stock trades attractively at P/E multiple of 7.6x and EV/EBITDA multiple of 4.1x its FY2024E estimates.

We maintain a Buy rating on Apollo Tyres Limited (ATL) with an unchanged PT of Rs. 245, led by the company’s dominant position in key markets, expected market share gains across segments, and attractive valuations.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: May 15, 2022 08:44 pm
