Buy Apollo Tyres: target of Rs 245: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Apollo Tyres

Q4FY22 results lagged expectations on operational performance front, marred by weaker-than-expected performance from Europe business. We expect ATL’s earnings to clock a 61.3% CAGR during FY2022-FY2024E, driven by a 8.9% revenue CAGR and a 340 bps EBITDA margin expansion to 15.7% in FY2024E. Stock trades attractively at P/E multiple of 7.6x and EV/EBITDA multiple of 4.1x its FY2024E estimates.



Outlook

We maintain a Buy rating on Apollo Tyres Limited (ATL) with an unchanged PT of Rs. 245, led by the company’s dominant position in key markets, expected market share gains across segments, and attractive valuations.

