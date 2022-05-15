English
    Buy Apollo Tyres: target of Rs 245: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Apollo Tyres has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 245 in its research report dated May 13, 2022.

    May 15, 2022 / 08:44 PM IST
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on Apollo Tyres


    Q4FY22 results lagged expectations on operational performance front, marred by weaker-than-expected performance from Europe business. We expect ATL’s earnings to clock a 61.3% CAGR during FY2022-FY2024E, driven by a 8.9% revenue CAGR and a 340 bps EBITDA margin expansion to 15.7% in FY2024E. Stock trades attractively at P/E multiple of 7.6x and EV/EBITDA multiple of 4.1x its FY2024E estimates.



    Outlook


    We maintain a Buy rating on Apollo Tyres Limited (ATL) with an unchanged PT of Rs. 245, led by the company’s dominant position in key markets, expected market share gains across segments, and attractive valuations.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Tags: #Apollo Tyres #Buy #recommendation #Sharekhan
    first published: May 15, 2022 08:44 pm
