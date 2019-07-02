App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2019 12:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Apollo Tyres; target of Rs 230: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Apollo Tyres has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 230 in its research report dated June 26, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan's research report on Apollo Tyres


The Government of India has levied a counter veiling duty (CVD) of 9.1% to 17.6% on truck and bus radial tyres imports originating from China. The duty is levied to offset the subsidies offered by China to its exporters, which enables them to price the tyres cheaper by ~20-25% as against Indian tyres. The move is unlikely to substantially benefit Indian tyre makers as CVD will be levied only in a very few instances where the rate of subsidization exceeds the rate of dumping. In most of cases, only anti dumping duty (which is already in force) will be levied. Nevertheless, ATL healthy show in domestic replacement segment and ramp up in Europe would make it the fastest growing tyre maker. Low Debt: Equity, reasonable P/E of 11xFY21earnings gives us comfort. We have retained our earnings estimates for FY20 and FY21.


Outlook


We maintain Buy recommendation on the stock with an unchanged PT of Rs 230.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
Read More
First Published on Jul 2, 2019 12:22 pm

tags #Apollo Tyres #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.