English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Apollo Tyres; target of Rs 230: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Apollo Tyres has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 230 in its research report dated June 20, 2022.

    Broker Research
    June 20, 2022 / 03:06 PM IST
    Rama Steel Tubes: Nomura Singapore buys 1 lakh shares in Rama Steel Tubes. Nomura Singapore bought 1 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transactions on June 15. These shares were acquired at an average price of Rs 371 per share.

    Rama Steel Tubes: Nomura Singapore buys 1 lakh shares in Rama Steel Tubes. Nomura Singapore bought 1 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transactions on June 15. These shares were acquired at an average price of Rs 371 per share.

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    ICICI Direct's research report on Apollo Tyres


    Apollo Tyres (ATL) is a leading tyre manufacturer with operations in India and Europe. APMEA (largely India), Europe comprise ~67%, ~31% of sales, respectively. FY22 segment mix: Truck/bus ~43%, PV ~35%, OHT ~10%, others ~12% • FY22 channel mix: Replacement ~81%, OEM’s ~19%.


    Outlook


    We retain our BUY rating on ATL amid retained focus on capital efficiency. Marginally revising our estimates, we now value ATL at a target price of Rs 230 i.e., 5x FY24E EV/EBITDA (previous target price: Rs 250).


    More Info

    Close

    Related stories


    At 15:02 hrs Apollo Tyres was quoting at Rs 174.50, down Rs 1.45, or 0.82 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 180.30 and an intraday low of Rs 167.15.


    It was trading with volumes of 194,881 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 205,283 shares, a decrease of -5.07 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed down 0.17 percent or Rs 0.30 at Rs 175.95.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 250.00 and 52-week low Rs 165.40 on 18 October, 2021 and 07 March, 2022, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 30.2 percent below its 52-week high and 5.5 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 11,082.51 crore.


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Apollo Tyres #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
    first published: Jun 20, 2022 03:04 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.