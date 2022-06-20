English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Apollo Tyres; target of Rs 222: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Apollo Tyres has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 222 in its research report dated June 17, 2022.

    Broker Research
    June 20, 2022 / 03:27 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on Apollo Tyres


    Apollo Tyres Ltd’s (ATL’s) management stays committed to achieve its long-term goal of revenues of $5 billion by FY2026, EBITDA margin of at least 15%, ROCE of 12-15%, and net debt to EBITDA of less than 2x. ATL is set to benefit from its strategy of deleveraging its balance sheet, improving operating leverage and focusing on firm capital allocation and cash management going forward. Stock trades attractively at a P/E multiple of 7.9x and EV/EBITDA multiple of 4.1x its FY2024E estimates.


    Outlook


    We maintain a Buy rating on Apollo Tyres with a revised PT of Rs. 222, led by the company’s dominant position in key markets, expected market share gains across segments, and attractive valuations.


    More Info

    Close

    Related stories


    At 15:23 hrs Apollo Tyres was quoting at Rs 177.95, up Rs 2.00, or 1.14 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 180.30 and an intraday low of Rs 167.15.


    It was trading with volumes of 213,973 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 205,283 shares, an increase of 4.23 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed down 0.17 percent or Rs 0.30 at Rs 175.95.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 250.00 and 52-week low Rs 165.40 on 18 October, 2021 and 07 March, 2022, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 28.82 percent below its 52-week high and 7.59 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 11,301.62 crore.


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Apollo Tyres #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: Jun 20, 2022 03:26 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.