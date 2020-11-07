172@29@17@102!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-apollo-tyres-target-of-rs-175-icici-direct-6081241.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

Last Updated : Nov 07, 2020 12:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Apollo Tyres; target of Rs 175: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Apollo Tyres has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 175 in its research report dated November 06, 2020.

ICICI Direct's research report on Apollo Tyres


Apollo Tyres (ATL) reported a healthy Q2FY21 performance. Total consolidated total operating income came in at Rs 4,283 crore, up 7.4% YoY. Within key geographies, revenue from APMEA region came in at Rs 2,964 crore (up 4.8% YoY), while revenue from Europe region was at Rs 1,372 crore (up 12.3% YoY, flat in Euro terms). EBITDA in Q2FY20 was at Rs 695 crore (up 60.8% YoY) with attendant EBITDA margins at 16.2% (up 538 bps YoY); savings across all cost heads. APMEA EBIT margins rose 758 bps YoY to 13.9% while Europe continued to post a loss at EBIT level. Consequent consolidated PAT came in at Rs 200 crore, up 1.4x YoY.



Outlook


We expect sales, PAT CAGR at 7.4%, 25%, respectively in FY20-23E. The company’s stated focus on deleveraging and improvement in return ratios going forward is a positive. Given the market share gains across the segment by ATL amid healthy demand prospects, we upgrade ATL from HOLD to BUY, valuing ATL at Rs 175 i.e. 5.8x EV/EBITDA on FY22E numbers.


For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 7, 2020 12:50 pm

tags #Apollo Tyres #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

