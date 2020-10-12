172@29@17@244!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-apollo-tyres-target-of-rs-160-sharekhan-5951631.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 12, 2020 11:05 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Apollo Tyres; target of Rs 160: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Apollo Tyres has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 160 in its research report dated October 09, 2020.

Sharekhan's research repor on Apollo Tyres


Demand has recovered significantly in both India and Europe led by Government Unlock measuresand increased preference for personal transport. Apollo expected to post flat revenues in Q2FY21 as compared to 34% drop in Q1; FY22 likely to witness strong recovery. Employee restructuring at Vredestein and cost-control measures to improve margins in Europe; Apollo aims for 14-15% margins from 9-10% currently. We rollover our multiple to FY23 earnings. With a pick-up in earnings and tapering of the capex cycle, Apollo is expected to be FCFF positive from FY23. P/E of 9.4x FY23 earnings is lower than long-term historical average of 11x.


Outlook


We retain a Buy rating on Apollo Tyres Ltd (Apollo) with revised PT of Rs. 160; Strong 23% earnings CAGR likely over FY20-23.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 12, 2020 11:05 am

tags #Apollo Tyres #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan

