172@29@17@142!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-apollo-tyres-target-of-rs-135-sharekhan-5665251.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 08, 2020 04:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Apollo Tyres; target of Rs 135: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Apollo Tyres has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 135 in its research report dated August 06, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan's research repor on Apollo Tyres


Apollo Tyres Limited (ATL) Q1FY21 results were ahead of estimates, mainly driven by better-than-expected revenues. A sharp recovery in replacement demand in both domestic as well as the European businesses helped revenue exceed estimates.. With the government opening up the economy, domestic replacement demand has recovered sharply and has exceeded expectations. Also, with Govt move to restrict tyre imports, ATL is likely to benefit. European replacement sales are also recovering with opening up of economy. With better product mix, cost control measures and restructuring in European operations we expect margins to improve and expect strong 39% earnings CAGR over FY2020-22 period. Renowned private equity firm Warburg Pincus subscribing to compulsorily convertible preference shares in March 2020 (convertible at a price of Rs 171.4 per equity share and resulting in equity stake of ~10%) exudes confidence.



Outlook


Hence, we retain a Buy rating on the stock with unchanged PT of Rs 135.



For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.


Read MoreRead More
First Published on Aug 8, 2020 04:39 pm

tags #Apollo Tyres #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.