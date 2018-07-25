Buy Apollo Tyres, says Shitij Gandhi

SMC Global Securities

Apollo Tyres has been trading in a downward sloping channel on the daily charts and slipped below its 200-day exponential moving average in the recent past, but V-shape recovery from lower levels has once again taken the stock above its falling trend line.

It surpassed its short and long-term moving averages as well. Additionally, the stock has also witnessed a breakout above the inverted head and shoulder pattern on the daily charts.

Traders can accumulate the stock in the range of Rs 270-275 for the upside target of Rs 300 and a stop loss below Rs 255.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are his own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.