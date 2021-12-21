MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Masters Of Change
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Markets League - 4 Days Live Hedge Trading Virtual Conference @ just Rs. 800/- brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Apollo Hospitals; target of Rs 5900: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Apollo Hospitals recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 5900 in its research report dated December 21, 2021.

Broker Research
December 21, 2021 / 02:59 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal's research report on Apollo Hospitals


Apollo Healthcare Enterprises Limited (AHEL) has become a premier name in the Indian healthcare segment on the back of its centres of excellence across its 30 mature hospitals. Its 13 new hospitals are now nearing maturity, contributing to its growth and profitability. At the same time, AHEL is rapidly strengthening its adjacencies in healthcare services through the Apollo 24|7 platform, which has an unpatrolled reach and turnaround time, powered by its expansive network of 4,300 retail pharmacy stores. We expect its omni-channel differentiated factor to be the preferred mode for online pharmacy going forward, enabling AHEL to garner a ~14% market share in e-pharmacy over the next five years. Additionally, the improving profitability and expansion of Apollo Health And Lifestyle Limited (AHLL) will act as another growth lever, with much promise of growth in this highly efficient business in the future.



Outlook


Considering the multiple growth levers in place to drive its business, we expect AHEL’s revenue to grow at CAGR of 16% and earnings to grow at CAGR of 30% over FY22-24 to INR192b/INR16b. We initiate coverage on AHEL with an SOTP-based target price of INR5,900 and a Buy rating.

Close

Related stories


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Apollo Hospitals #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
first published: Dec 21, 2021 02:59 pm

Must Listen

ESG as a strategic lever to create long-term sustainable value

ESG as a strategic lever to create long-term sustainable value

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.