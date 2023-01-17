Buy Apollo Hospitals; target of Rs 5600: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Apollo Hospitals

APHS has delivered a phenomenal performance (3.6x earnings) over the past five years, reporting a 24% EBITDA CAGR and reducing net debt by half, benefiting from a lower tax rate. Accordingly, the stock price has appreciated 3.6x in the same period. Interestingly, over FY23-25E, the outlook on operational parameters for healthcare services also remains promising (17% EBITDA CAGR) on the back of superior execution of APHS and favorable macro factors. The pharmacy outlook is encouraging, too, with the aggressive expansion of offline/online infrastructure and the ability of APHS to provide the entire spectrum of healthcare services to its customers.

Outlook

We have a BUY rating on APHS with a price target of INR5,600 valued on the SOTP basis (23x EV/EBITDA for hospital business, 16x EV/EBITDA for back-end pharmacy, 22x EV/EBITDA for front-end pharmacy, 30x EV/EBITDA for Apollo Health and Lifestyle (AHLL), and 4x EV/sales for Apollo 24/7).

