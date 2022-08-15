Buy Apollo Hospitals; target of Rs 5110: Motilal Oswal

live bse live

Motilal Oswal's research report on Apollo Hospitals

APHS delivered an operationally in line 1QFY23 performance. It clocked a superior margin in the Hospital segment, led by an improvement in ARPOB. It also increased its spends in Apollo 24/7 in 1QFY23. We reduce our FY23 EBITDA estimate for APHS by 6%, factoring in: a) a higher operating cost for Pharmacy as well as the Apollo Health & Lifestyle (AHLL) segment. We continue to value APHS on a SoTP basis (22x EV/EBITDA for the Hospital segment, 30x EV/EBITDA for the Pharmacy and AHLL segment, and 4x EV/sales for Apollo 24/7) to arrive at our TP of INR5110. We remain positive on APHS on account of: a) a robust growth outlook in the Hospital segment, b) strong foundation build-up for the Online Pharmacy segment, and c) the addition of healthcare services through AHLL. We maintain our Buy rating.

Outlook

We continue to value APHS on SOTP basis (22x EV/EBITDA for hospital segment, 30x EV/EBITDA for pharmacy/AHLL segment and 4x EV/Sales for Apollo 24/7) to arrive at price target of INR5110.

