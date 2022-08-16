English
    Buy Apollo Hospitals: target of Rs 5080: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Apollo Hospitals has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 5080 in its research report dated August 13, 2022.

    August 16, 2022
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Apollo Hospitals


    Apollo is a leading integrated healthcare service provider. Group capacity of 9911 beds across 71 hospitals in India. Total 8538 beds owned in 44 hospitals; 278 beds in 11 cradles; 244 beds in 11 day-care/short surgical stay centres; 851 beds in five hospitals under O&M contracts • It has got a digital presence with “ASK Apollo” & digital health platform “Apollo 24/7”. Apollo Hospitals is the exclusive supplier for APL, which operates India’s largest standalone pharmacy chain with 4529 outlets • Apollo Health & Lifestyle Ltd runs the largest chain of standardised primary healthcare models, multi-specialty clinics under the brand: Apollo Clinics in India and Middle East, diabetes management clinics: Apollo Sugar, diagnostic centres: Apollo Diagnostics, specialty formats: Apollo Cradle for women & children, Apollo Spectra for planned surgery.


    Outlook


    We maintain BUY due to 1) pick-up in elective surgeries and margins at hospitals to improve through better operating leverage and optimisation of payer and case mix, 2) impending value unlocking through Apollo HealthCo and 3) increase in reach for all verticals through integrated digital platform to be remunerative in long term albeit with front-loaded cost pressure. We value Apollo at Rs 5080 based on SOTP valuation.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Aug 16, 2022 05:54 pm
