you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Feb 18, 2020 01:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Apollo Hospitals; target of Rs 2060: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Apollo Hospitals has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2060 in its research report dated February 14, 2020.

ICICI Direct's research report on Apollo Hospitals


Q3 standalone revenues grew 16.6% YoY to Rs 2529.5 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 2501.3 crore) on the back of 21.8% YoY growth in pharmacy business to Rs 1232.6 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 1205.4 crore) and 12.1% YoY growth in hospital business to Rs 1297.1 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 1296.2 crore). EBITDA margins improved 254 bps YoY to 14.9% (I-direct estimate: 15.1%) mainly due to positive impact of Ind-AS 116. EBITDA grew 40.6% YoY at Rs 376.7 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 378.7 crore). Net profit grew 9.0% to Rs 94.8 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 100.6 crore). Delta vis-à-vis EBITDA was mainly due to negative impact of Ind-AS 116.


Outlook


We value the stock on an SOTP basis by valuing the healthcare business (existing hospitals & JV) at 13x FY22E EV/EBITDA, healthcare business (new hospitals, JVs) and pharmacy business at 2x FY22E EV/sales. We have a target price of Rs 2060.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




First Published on Feb 18, 2020 01:04 pm

tags #Apollo Hospitals #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

