App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Feb 27, 2019 01:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Apollo Hospitals; target of Rs 1400: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Apollo Hospitals has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1400 in its research report dated February 11, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Apollo Hospitals


The Q3FY19 standalone operational performance was in line with I-direct estimates while net profit was lower mainly due to higher-than-expected interest cost and depreciation Revenues grew 14.4% YoY to Rs 2169 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 2145.8 crore) due to 13.9% growth in pharmacy to Rs 1011.9 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 1043.2 crore) and 14.8% YoY growth in healthcare business to Rs 1157.3 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 1102.8 crore) EBITDA margins improved 68 bps YoY to 12.3% (I-direct estimate: 12.6%) mainly due to lower other expenditure. EBITDA grew 21.1% YoY at Rs 267.9 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 271.0 crore) Net profit grew 28.9% to Rs 86.9 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 93.3 crore) mainly due to strong operational performance.


Outlook


We value the stock on SOTP basis by valuing the healthcare business (existing hospitals & JV) at 14x FY21E EV/EBITDA, healthcare business (new hospitals and JVs) at 1.5x FY20E and pharmacy business at 1.2x FY20E EV/sales. We ascribe a target price of Rs 1400. We believe the reaction on account of additional pledging of shares by for KKR unwinding is slightly overblown.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Feb 27, 2019 01:54 pm

tags #Apollo Hospitals #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.